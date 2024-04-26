French Riviera Fest Unveils Finalist Shorts

The annual French Riviera Film Festival has unveiled the finalist shorts of the 2024 competition. First launched in 2019, the festival recognizes short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms.

Scheduled during the time period of the Festival de Cannes, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the globe to participate in the two-day event (May 17-18) that includes screenings, a Global Entertainment Showcase, VIP receptions, and closing gala awards ceremony.

A special out-of-competition screening of Tomas Vergara’s short psychological thriller Quimera will take place on the first day, followed by a Q&A with the film’s actors and director.

“2024 will mark a very exciting edition for our boutique short film festival,” commented festival co-founder Nicole Goesseringer Muj. “We’re delighted to be spotlighting the short film genre and recognizing the talented filmmakers and industry creatives from around the globe once again during the time of the Festival de Cannes,” Muj added.

The festival will feature the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries. The full list of finalist and honorable mention films is listed on the festival’s official website.

Festival screenings are free to attend and will be held live on May 17 and 18 at the Eden Hotel in Cannes, with special ‘by invitation only’ receptions and awards events planned at the Bel-Air Fine Art Gallery and Eden Hotel.

The festival finalists and special mention films will also screen online beginning May 17 on the eoFlix platform .

Photo courtesy of FRFF: Quimera‘s Argentine actor Martin Rodriquez