Broadband Ping Pong in the U.S.

The FCC, the U.S. telecommunications federal regulator, has just reclassified broadband access as “common carrier,” thus reinstating the Net Neutrality status of the Internet.

For some analysts there is still ambiguity whether Internet service is an information service or a telecommunications service. For others, broadband is definitely a telecommunications service and should be regulated as such, therefore overseen by the FCC like all other telecommunications services.

The definition of a “common carrier” is a service that transports passengers or goods for a fee and their service is open to the general public.

The Net Neutrality rules, which were rescinded during the Trump administration, prohibit Internet service providers (ISPs) such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon, from selectively speeding up, slowing down or blocking users’ Internet traffic.