Inter Medya Inks Deal with Caracol for ‘Hicran’

Inter Medya has signed a deal with Caracol Televisión in Colombia for drama series Hicran.

The series is the first project of the co-production deal signed between Telemundo Global Studios and Istanbul-based Inter Medya — the first of its kind between the U.S. Hispanic studio and Turkey,

Hicran revolves around the tragic story of a mother and daughter, delving into themes such as love, betrayal, family, and power struggles. Hicran is a young woman who has lost her daughter, said to have died at birth. She believes her daughter is still alive and spends her life looking for her. One day, she saves a little girl, Melek, and becomes her babysitter, unaware that Melek is her own daughter.

The series, which has been previously licensed to several other countries, will now premiere in Colombia on Caracol Televisión.

Inter Medya is preparing to welcome buyers in Suite 555 of the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel during the L.A. Screenings.