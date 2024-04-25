Contributors Announced For VR Writer’s Program

Words Across Europe, the first writers’ room training initiative using virtual reality, is calling on screenwriters to apply before submissions close next week. The initiative comes from Dublin-based prodco Wide Eye Films and is co-funded by the European Union.

Successful applicants will be provided with VR headsets and €1,000 for taking part, and will be guided through the writers’ room process and the complexities of the international content market.

The program offers a deep understanding of the broader industry landscape to give participants the knowledge and confidence to navigate successful TV series writing, culminating in the opportunity for the writers to pitch their concept to stakeholders.

Industry experts now confirmed to participate in the program include: Christiane Ruff (managing director, ITV Studios Germany), René Jamm (producer, Warner Bros International Television Production), Maria Cervera (head of Content, Cattleya Producciones), Laura Andrews (commercial director, U.K. Drama, ITV Studios), Brian Tannenbaum (head of Originals, Roku Media), Robert Franke (vice president Drama, ZDF Studios), Steve Matthews (Content Partnership executive, Banijay), Morad Koufane (head of International Scripted Series, France Télévisions), Andre Bormanis (writer/producer), Alexandra Finlay (A+E, vice president, Scripted International Co-Productions), Malin Nevander (head of Development, SVT Drama), Frank Tönsmann (commissioning editor, WDR), Cosima von Spreti (head of Co-Finance and Co-Production, Leonine), Eilish Kent (story consultant, lecturer at the National Film School, IADT), Joachim Friedman (writer and professor Serial Storytelling, Internationale Filmschule Köln) and Jonathan Young (executive producer, May One).

Nathalie Lichtenthaeler, producer, Wide Eye Films and founder, Words Across Europe, will curate and produce the sessions.

The program runs over nine weeks, starting on May 20. The application deadline is April 29 at 12 noon CET with interviews scheduled on May 7 and 8. Successful applicants will be notified by May 13.

Pictured: Christiane Ruff (ITV Studios Germany), René Jamm (Warner Bros International Television Production) and Maria Cervera (Cattleya Producciones)