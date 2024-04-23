Zee, VIP 2000 to Co-Produce LatAm Telenovela

Zee Content Sales, the syndication division of Zee Entertainment, and Miami-based VIP 2000 TV have partnered to produce a modern, Latin American telenovela for global audiences, championing autism awareness.

This collaboration marks the first telenovela co-production between Zee Entertainment and Latin America. The show is inspired by the 2009 Indian soap opera Aapki Antara, which portrays social issues, particularly autism. The new telenovela will revolve around a young woman with autism, who is also a tech genius.

This primetime daily series, called Valentina, My Special Love, will be set in Guadalajara, Mexico, with production scheduled to commence in July 2024.

Roxana Rotundo, CEO of VIP 2000 TV, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Zee TV in this unique IP. Audiences will fall in love with our lead character, Valentina. Production starts in July this year in beautiful Jalisco, Mexico. Valentina, My Special Love is not just a telenovela; it’s a catalyst for understanding and acceptance. We hope to inspire empathy and compassion among viewers worldwide while they enjoy good entertainment and a powerful love story.”

Ashok Namboodiri, chief business officer, Zee – International, said: “We are enthused with this collaboration with VIP 2000 TV to expand our content portfolio into Spanish telenovela. Our local adaptations across markets have set the standard for captivating content for a global audience. This is a unique story which will resonate not only with the 600 million plus Spanish speaking audiences but also travel to other parts of the world as a format.”