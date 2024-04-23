Sunny Side of The Doc Unveils Official Selection

Sunny Side of the Doc has unveiled the 42 projects from 21 countries that make up the official selection at the 35th edition of the documentary-focused market, taking place on June 24-27, 2024, in La Rochelle, France.

Co-production pitch sessions will be held in front of more than 300 international decision-makers, including major broadcasters, streamers, foundations, distributors, buyers and other investors looking for stories with the biggest impact. Sessions are supported by key industry partners including: PBS International, Blue Ant Media & Love Nature, RTBF, Al Jazeera Documentary & AJB DOC.

This year’s call for projects has resulted in the submission of 320 documentary projects coming from 60 countries. Notably, over 55 percent of these projects are directed by women. The 42 selected projects will compete for the Best Pitch Prize.

Sunny Side of the Doc has also selected five projects for the Innovation WIP program. The aim of this new program is to encourage the creation of all forms of non-linear documentary: podcasts, video games, immersive technologies, digital arts, virtual worlds. The five selected projects will have the chance to benefit from tailor-made support for the development of their project before and during the market.

Winners in each category will be announced the day after their pitch session, at the Awards Café in the Meeting Area of the Espace Encan.

The full 2024 official selection is available here.