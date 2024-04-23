APC Inks Sales for Dark Comedy “Obituary”

Irish dark comedy/crime drama Obituary, co-produced by APC Studios (U.K.) and Irish independent production company Magamedia, has been sold by APC to Netflix (U.K.), Britbox (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Proximus (Belgium), RTS (French-speaking Switzerland), RTP (Portugal), BluTV (Turkey and Cyprus) and TET (Latvia).

These deals follow the show’s debut on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in Ireland and on streaming service Hulu exclusively in the U.S. last year. A second season is under way.

Obituary was made in association with Fís Éireann/ Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán and The Wrap Fund and stars an ensemble cast headed by Siobhán Cullen (The Dry, Origin, The Long Call, Paula), who plays the lead role of Elvira Clancy, an underpaid obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who becomes a serial killer.

The 6 x 60’ episode series, which was filmed in County Donegal in Ireland, is written by Ray Lawlor (Le Ceangal) and lead directed by John Hayes (Dublin Murders, Bancroft).

In Obituary, 24-year-old Elvira Clancy adores her new job writing obituaries, but when her boss cuts her salary, she finds herself being paid per obituary overnight. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work in the town, she discovers she might have a previously untapped bloodlust. She relishes using ever more crafty methods to kill off the town’s unpleasant residents while making them look like accidents. Unfortunately, the paper hires a suspicious new crime correspondent, and Elvira really likes him.