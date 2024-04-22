Banijay Iberia & Mrs Greenfilm Partner on Sustainability

Banijay Iberia and sustainability consultancy Mrs Greenfilm have partnered to help build a greener future.

Through education, training and meetings at Banijay Iberia’s labels, the partnership with Mrs Greenfilm aims to develop protocols, tools, new initiatives, and ultimately, the group’s own sustainability strategy and transformation.

Pilar Blasco, CEO of Banijay Iberia, said: “Aware of the impact productions have on our environment, today we take a decisive step in our commitment to developing a more sustainable content industry. Thanks to Mrs Greenfilm’s guidance – with whom our teams have already collaborated on productions like Operación Triunfo – we will be better equipped to understand our impact and implement appropriate measures to reduce it.”

Ana Méndez Márquez, co-founder of Mrs Greenfilm, said: “Sustainability in the content sector is here to stay. That’s why it’s important to see companies like Banijay Iberia embracing sustainability as part of its core business. We firmly believe initiatives like this are what our industry needs to achieve a true transition toward a greener economy.”

Earlier this month, Banijay Iberia was confirmed as the first Gold Partner of non-profit organisation, the Observatory of Diversity in Audiovisual Media.