Screen Australia and Dynamic TV Launch Scripted Initiative

Screen Australia and Los Angeles-based Dynamic Television have launched the Dynamic Television Scripted Initiative to fund the development of up to four scripted television projects.

The initiative will focus on serial and procedural dramas including innovative, high-concept ideas, memorable characters, and emotional narratives that target mainstream audiences.

Applicants are invited to propose projects with a total development budget of up to $100,000, with Screen Australia and Dynamic Television each contributing 50 per cent of the funds. Selected projects will benefit from Dynamic Television’s option for financing and distribution, under terms to be mutually agreed upon.

Eligibility extends to Australian production companies that comply with Screen Australia’s Terms of Trade and have a one-hour per episode television drama project. This project should have a pilot script and a series outline and be free from any market attachments or existing development deals. A broad range of genres including crime, suspense, thriller, family, dramedies, and romance are eligible.

Pictures: Dynamic Television’s Savage River