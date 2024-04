More Music Rights Being Sold

Nashville, Tenn.-based Concord Chorus is buying London-based Hipgnosis Songs Fund for $1.4 billion. The Fund owns the catalog of music artists such as Neil Young and Shakira.

Concord Chorus is owned by Los Angeles-based Alchemy Copyrights and the Hipgnosis’ acquisition is financed by the New York City-based Apollo Capital Management.

Concord Chorus is an active buyer of music rights. Hipgnosis’ portfolio was recently valued at $1.95 billion, down from $2.62 billion since last September.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund was founded in 2018 by British-Canadian music executive Merck Mercuriadis and American record producer Nile Rodgers (pictured). Shareholders own 29.38 percent of its issued share capital.