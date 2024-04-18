NATPE Budapest Unveils Highlights & Key Speakers

NATPE Budapest has revealed key speakers to lead discussions at this year’s event. In addition, Antenna Studios (part of the Antenna Group), Sony Pictures Television and ZDF Studios are confirmed to host screenings.

NATPE Budapest, which has already confirmed more than 300 buyers (representing nearly 60 countries) and 100 exhibitors, will take place from June 24 – 27, 2024 at the InterContinental Budapest Hotel. Delegations from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Ukraine Content Club and Unifrance will also be in attendance.

“We’re thrilled to announce this year’s lineup of visionary speakers, set to ignite engaging discussions and reveal insights ranging from cutting-edge technologies to the latest trends and challenges facing the industry,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE Budapest.

CME Adria/Pro Plus’ Stella Litou, bTV Media Group’s Ralf Bartlett and tv2 Hungary’s Pavel Stantchev will come together for a discussion about the trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the region’s media landscape with particular focus on the health of linear TV & investment in local content.

Elif Dagdeviren of Calinos Films will lead a keynote presentation on “AI & Technology: Redefining Entertainment in a Connected World,” which will focus on the intersection of technology and entertainment, and how it will evolve in the future.

Georgi R. Chakarov of TVBizz Group will once again present the CEE Breakout Hits of the year to the NATPE Budapest attendees; while NATPE Budapest sister brand Realscreen is programming a series of panels and networking sessions dedicated to the unscripted genre.

The Pitch & Play LIVE competition showcasing the region’s best and new format concepts will return. This format pitching competition continues NATPE Budapest’s longstanding tradition of celebrating new format concepts from the CEE region with the most international potential. Previous winners have successfully financed, produced and sold their shows globally.