Marc Pos Partners with Banijay

Banijay has signed an exclusive global development deal with Dutch creator and producer Marc Pos, through his independent label MPLab.

As the mastermind behind The Traitors (All3Media International), Pos is an industry-renowned creative entrepreneur who has been running his own label POSVIDEO since 2015. Most recently the company worked with IDTV (an All3Media company) on a special collaboration.

Pos, via his label MPLab, will now team with Banijay’s chief content officer, Development, James Townley, to devise original non-scripted formats with broad international appeal. As part of the partnership, the rights to all IP created will sit with Banijay.

James Townley, chief content officer, Development, Banijay, said, “Marc’s creative talents are irrefutable, and we feel fortunate to be welcoming him to the Banijay fold. The deserved success of The Traitors has enthralled the industry and illustrated, with our own recent travelling hits Good Luck Guys, The Summit and The Fifty, that good shows are still able to draw global audiences. As K7’s ‘Distributor of the Year’, we feel we’re the perfect partner for MPLab’s ambitions, and look forward to collaborating on original IP that influences the cultural zeitgeist.”

Marc Pos, founder of MPLab, said: “Banijay is the home of the superbrand. With a vast production network and leading distribution unit, it is the perfect testing ground for new formats, and in partnering with James and the group’s producers globally, I look forward to exploring, and rolling out, an ambitious development slate internationally. Here’s to creating the next ‘ones to watch’.”

Photo credit: The Traitors U.S. (All3Media International)