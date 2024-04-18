ChaiFlicks Inks Deal with Music Box Films

ChaiFlicks, the streaming platform for Jewish storytelling, has signed a deal with Chicago-based Music Box Films for 15 international films, including Academy Award-winning Ida and Golden Globes-nominated Gett: The Trial of Vivane Amsalem. Other titles include Memoir of War, Golden Voices and Aida’s Secrets.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Music Box Films and add these tremendous titles to our growing list of critically acclaimed Jewish movies, TV series and documentaries,” said Chaiflicks’ co-founder Bogin Oshin. “We know that our subscribers will fully appreciate and enjoy films such as ‘Ida’ and ‘Gett: The Trial of Vivane Amsalem’ alongside all the other great content we already offer.”

The deal with Music Box Films comes on the heels of ChaiFlicks’ successful recent launch of Fire Dance, Israeli filmmaker Rama Burshtein-Shai’s new TV series, from the producers of Fauda and Shtisel.