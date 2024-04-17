Viaplay Launches on Prime Video Channels in the U.S.

Viaplay Content Distribution has launched the Viaplay channel as an add-on subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. starting today.

The Scandinavian streamer’s U.S. content offering focuses on the Nordic region’s series and films. Available titles include Nordic noir/crime dramas Face to Face, Fenris, Trom, Detective Maria Kallo, and DNA; documentaries The Most Remote Restaurant in the World, Crime Scene Sweden, and Liv Ullmann: A Road Less Travelled, among many others.

In February, Viaplay closed its own app and direct to consumer streaming service in the U.S. and Canada, and now focuses its international distribution strategy in building growth via partnerships. The Viaplay subscription channel is already available in North America through partner platforms such as Comcast Xfinity, The Roku Channel and Xumo.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP Viaplay Select & Content Distribution, said: “We’re thrilled to increase the Viaplay subscription channel’s distribution in the United States. This shows the universal appeal of high-quality Nordic and European content and will make these titles more accessible to viewers across the United States than ever before, including Viaplay’s record-setting Swedish-English drama series Börje – The Journey of a Legend coming May 2. Nordic Noir is truly just the beginning, as Viaplay offers a broad content line-up from thrilling crime dramas and relatable character-focused dramedies to fascinating true stories and gripping documentaries.”