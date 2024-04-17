ANA Vs. MFA: The Ad Dispute

The U.S. ad industry is railing against the Made For Advertising (MFA) sites that, according to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), are syphoning off some $10 billion in annual ad revenues with what is called “user-hostile experience.”

Reportedly, MFA sites use clickbait headlines that serve a large number of ads to users who click in.

According to the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), some MFA sites buy online traffic by posting their headlines in other sites, then sell their ad space for an higher amount than what they paid to acquire that traffic, and pocket the difference.

Last June, the ANA reported that MFA sites are wasteful or unproductive places to advertise. It also reported that MFA sites elevate carbon emissions because they use more energy for their ad inventory than other websites. Plus, it said, they show visitors the same ad multiple times in a single session, charging brands that use the service high prices to reach just one consumer.