Up the Ladder: Banijay Asia

Banijay Asia, part of Banijay, has promoted Rajesh Chadha to Chief Operating Officer of its Scripted division. Previously serving as EVP and Business Head-Scripted, Chadha has been pivotal in driving the success of the company’s scripted content across a variety of platforms. In his new role, Chadha will spearhead the development, production, and strategic operations of the scripted division.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be given this opportunity to further contribute to Banijay Asia’s journey,” said Chadha. “Being part of this incredible team has been an enriching experience, and I am eager to embrace the challenges and opportunities this new role brings. Together, we aim to continue innovating and captivating our audience with high-quality, impactful narratives.”

A media veteran with over 30 years of experience, Chadha has worked with Endemol, BBC Studios, and RBNL, amongst others. He has spearheaded content execution of multiple seasons of award-winning OTT series like Criminal Justice, Out of Love, Rudra, The Night Manager and The Trial, amongst others. As a founder of IMRC Entertainment, he also produced fiction and non-fiction shows across Star Network, Sony TV, Zee TV and Colors.