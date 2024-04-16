Buyers From Across the World Head to Palermo for Rai Com

Buyers from around the world will soon join execs from Rai Com for the Rai TV series and films showcase, which will feature an exclusive event tailored specifically for students, Rai Porte Aperte (Rai Open Doors). During the three-day event, happening Wednesday April 17 to Friday, April 19, Rai Com will present its newest content, including TV drama series and movies, as well as documentaries, music, and art events, and children’s programs. In Palermo, Rai Com will be joined by 65 buyers from major international operators across the globe, hailing from Europe, Australia, Japan, the Middle and Far East.

The Rai Com 2024 line-up will highlight Italian fiction productions, including Gerri, Marconi, Kostas, and Libera, as well as recent successes such as Il Clandestino, La Lunga Notte, and more.

During the Screenings, Rai Com has also organized the special event Rai Porte Aperte at the Galleria D’Arte Moderna. It’s a three-day opportunity for students to discover TV professions alongside professionals working on public service programs.