Africa Channel Joins Forces with Whoopi Goldberg’s BLKFAM

The Africa Channel Inc., a media company whose mission is to celebrate the diversity of culture from across Africa, has inked a groundbreaking partnership with BLKFAM, the first and only Black-owned, Black-focused family streaming platform. Founded by digital media veteran Larry Adams, the ad-supported, free streaming service launched in February 2024 with equity partner Whoopi Goldberg.

Through this partnership, the two Black-owned media companies are collaborating on co-branded content, distribution, marketing, promotion and — leading into upfront season — ad sales. This alliance aims to fill a crucial gap in the U.S. media landscape by providing authentic representation and celebrating the diverse voices and experiences of Black communities, across several traditional television and streaming platforms.

At the heart of this partnership is the co-development of a new BLKFAM branded special programming block to celebrate Black Family life and culture on The Africa Channel (TAC), the company’s linear television network available via pay TV distributors in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean. “BLKFAM on TAC” will provide a dedicated showcase of engaging stories that reflect the real experiences, cultures, and values of the global Black community. Content will be curated and programmed with the intent to present positive role models and foster greater understanding and appreciation of Black and African culture while bringing families together for a shared co-viewing experience. There are also plans to bring a branded BLKFAM hub to The Africa Channel’s streaming platform, Demand Africa, this year.