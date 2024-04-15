Channel 5 Unveils Dara Ó Briain Egypt Series

Channel 5 has unveiled The Mysteries of the Pyramids (w/t) with comedian and presenter Dara Ó Briain at the helm in a new, 2 x 60’ series produced by Wildflame Productions.

Dara Ó Briain will be joined by archaeologist Raksha Dave and Egyptologist Dr Chris Naunton to explore the most compelling questions surrounding pyramids – ‘How were they built using massive chunks of stone, so heavy that even today a modern crane would struggle?’ or ‘What were the Egyptian pyramid’s true function?’

They will also explore far-fetched theories surrounding the pyramids: Was one a giant power station? Were they built for, or even by, aliens? And the biggest mystery of all – why did the Ancient Egyptians start building them and then stop?

Dara Ó Briain said: “What a joy to explore these great monuments to human ingenuity and effort; to sort out the amazing facts from the many, frankly, ridiculous fictions that surround them; but mainly to live out all my Indiana Jones fantasies, scrambling in sandy tunnels in search of treasure, just without all the Nazis or the snakes.”

Mysteries of the Pyramids (w/t) was commissioned by Denise Seneviratne, commissioning editor, Non-Scripted UK Originals, Channel 5, and will be produced by Wildflame Productions.

Silverlining Rights is the exclusive worldwide distribution partner.