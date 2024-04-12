‘Zoonicorn’ Expands Global Reach

Toonz Entertainment has expanded streaming content in additional territories for CGI preschool animation series Zoonicorn, produced by Toni Entertainment and Zoonicorn. Global licensing for the brand is shared by the two companies with new deals secured recently.

Zoonicorn’s seven-minute episodes recently made their premiere on Cartoon Network Philippines, while in Germany and Austria, Edel Kids has launched Zoonicorn with a theatrical release of eight episodes in more than 400 theaters across both countries during a dedicated family programming block, with product and plush giveaways supplied by Zoonicorn master toy licensee United Smile. In Singapore, Zoonicorn is set to premiere on public broadcaster Mediacorp, and in the U.S., Future Kids Today has extended Zoonicorn’s placement on Happy Kids Channel with the acquisition of season two of the series. Kartoon Channel and Kabillion have also been added to the roster of U.S. platforms. In addition Toonz has reached an agreement for Zoonicorn to debut in multiple Balkans countries, including Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia, Croatia, Slovenia and Macedonia. DexyCo Kids will begin airing Zoonicorn season one, followed by season two later this year.

The Zoonicorns inhabit the dreams of young animals, taking them on adventures to help learn important social-emotional skills with a focus on determination, optimism and resilience. When the dream is over, the young animal wakes up feeling self-confident, with the decision-making skills necessary to overcome whatever challenges they are facing.