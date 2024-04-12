RTP Portugal is ‘Starstruck’

Banijay has announced that Shine Portugal, part of Banijay Iberia, will produce ten episodes of Starstruck for public broadcaster RTP.

The commission marks the sixth adaptation of the show, which was originally created by Banijay U.K. label, Remarkable Entertainment. Launching first in the U.K., Starstruck aired for two seasons on ITV and ITVX, and has also been adapted in Chile, Bulgaria, Belgium and Denmark.

Macarena Rey, CEO of Shine Iberia, Spain and Portugal commented: “Starstruck is a feel-good show, all about celebrating great music. As well as the tension of the competition, the Portuguese version will have the added excitement of live performances from the exceptional talent of the contestants, which will make for captivating, emotive and all-round spectacular TV.”

In Starstruck, a trio of ordinary people, with extraordinary talent, take to the stage as they team up and transform into some of the world’s biggest music icons, singing live to battle it out against rival groups. With only one spot up for grabs in the grand finale, the winning trio must compete against each other for a shot at securing the life-changing cash prize.