Global Screen’s ‘Davos 1917’ Travels to New Territories

Global Screen, a Telepool brand, has secured further international sales of drama Davos 1917. The six-part thriller has recently been acquired by SBS Australia, TVP in Poland, and Big Tree Entertainment in India and subcontinents.

Inspired by real events that occurred in the early days of the European secret services, Davos 1917 boasts a cast headed by Dominique Devenport (Sisi), David Kross (The Reader), Jeanette Hain (Never Look Away), Max Herbrechter (Rauhnächte), Sunnyi Melles (Triangle of Sadness) and Stipe Erceg (Vienna Blood).

The series is set in 1917 during the First World War. Switzerland seems like an oasis of peace, but behind the scenes the secret agents of the world powers are lurking in Davos. Here, a young woman searches for self-determination and does everything she can to win back her daughter, who was taken away from her at birth.

Created in German and Swiss-German with English subtitles and dubbed in French and Italian, Davos 1917 is produced by Contrast Film (Ivan Madeo, Stefan Eichenberger, Urs Frey), Letterbox Filmproduktion (Lisa Arndt, Andreas Knoblauch), Amalia Film, SRF and ARD Degeto.