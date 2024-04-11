Freedom Scripted to Adapt ‘Engleby’

Glasgow-based indie Freedom Scripted (backed by Channel 4) is adapting Engleby, the 2007 novel by bestselling author Sebastian Faulks.

Set between London and Cambridge, the six-part drama is a British murder mystery that follows enigmatic outsider Mike Engleby as he graduates from 1970s campus life to 1980s Fleet Street and beyond – haunted all the while by an unsolved mystery involving a friend and fellow student during their university days.

Noah Jupe (The Undoing, The Night Manager, A Quiet Place, Franklin) is attached to play Engleby. Michael Keillor will direct, Ryan Craig (Filthy Business, Our Class, The Musketeers) and Jess Ruston (Geek Girl, Harlots, Young Wallander) will pen the series, with Freedom Scripted’s MD Mike Ellen executive producing.

Mike Ellen said, “True Crime can be compelling, but also at times exploitative and misleading. In Engleby which sprung from the brilliant mind of Sebastian Faulks, we tackle the reliability or otherwise of narration, and ultimately ‘make it up to tell the truth’ about a tragic set of very real feeling, fictional events. Ryan and Jess are working with a respected forensic psychiatrist to make sure we get things right, as well as produce a highly bingeable drama.”