France tv Acquires Series ‘Beyond the Grave’

France tv distribution has acquired series Beyond the Grave – A New Adamsberg’s Case, produced by Passion Films and directed by Josée Dayan.

Adapted by Emmanuel Carrère, and based on the novel Sur la dalle by Fred Vargas, the series stars Yvan Attal, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing, Sylvie Testud, Virginie Ledoyen, Olivier De Benoist, Micha Lest and Eric Caravaca.

In this new investigation, Inspector Adamsberg’s attention is drawn to a murder in a village in Brittany. The main suspect is a local figure, a descendant of the famous writer Chateaubriand. Convinced of his innocence, Adamsberg takes charge of the investigation, joined by his entire Parisian team, as the death toll rises.

Julia Schulte, SVP International Sales at France tv distribution, said, “We are really enthusiastic to announce the return of Inspector Adamsberg, with this very special case Beyond the Grave. The miniseries has all ingredients to satisfy light-crime-lovers around the globe: a mysterious case set in a remote village in Brittany, bizarre village inhabitants behaving strangely, an eccentric suspect and, in the middle of it all, the Parisian Inspector Adamsberg, played by French actor Yvan Attal.”