FilmMania Launches in Romania

AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe launched FilmMania in Romania at the beginning of April, after the company received the license from the Council for Radio and Television Broadcasting,

The FilmMania channel is available for viewers in Romania across several major pay-TV operators. The channel’s programming includes classic movies and all-time favorites, including titles such as The Magnificent Seven, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Terminator, The Fifth Element, Escape from New York, Dances with Wolves, Léon: The Professional.

“AMCNI CNE has constantly been seeking the opportunity to a wider distribution of its channels and to provide better service to consumers. We are pleased that we can respond to the choice of Romanian viewers with bringing FilmMania to the market. This shows both our strength and resilience which we align to serve our customers,” said Levente B. Málnay, MD & EVP, AMCNI Central and Northern Europe.

The channel targets primarily A35+ both urban and rural viewers regardless of gender. FilmMania has been part of the lineup of Orange and Vodafone since its launch.