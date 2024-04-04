MIP Preview Through ‘VideoAge’

The MIPTV edition of VideoAge is chock full of news and features, and even includes a guide to the 2024-2025 U.S. TV broadcast season. The Issue also previews the L.A. Screenings, which will be a topic of conversation in Cannes.

Also contained within the Issue are 14 articles covering all the major TV markets and events from January 2024 to the end of April, including NATPE Global, Content Americas, Series Mania, and the NAB Show, as well a piece explaining why MIPTV will move from Cannes to London in 2025.

Front cover stories report on the TV Critics Association winter tour, the Upfronts, and features an in-depth look at why co-financing is now replacing co-productions.

In addition to the list of new pilots, the MIPTV edition takes aim at the world of new formats and reality shows. Readers will also find out why air travel in 2024 will present more problems than the previous year, what happened to “peak TV,” and the misconceptions surrounding the widely-viewed TV broadcasts of both the U.S. Super Bowl and Italy’s Sanremo TV Festival

The My2¢ editorial explores the incompetence that permeates the corporate world.

The edition will be available online starting on Monday, April 1, while the printed issue will debut in Cannes on Saturday, April 6. Online, readers will also be able to listen to the audio version, and to link to advertisers’ own websites.

To read VideoAge’s April Issue online, click here.