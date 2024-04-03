SPI Expands with Digital Virgo in Key Regions

SPI International, a CANAL+ company, has launched three dynamic channels — FilmBox Action, FilmBox Family, and FilmBox Middle East — in key regions, including South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Morocco, and Tunisia in partnership with Digital Virgo.

The FilmBox lineup will be accessible as part of the basic tier on platforms such as PLAYVOD, Veedz.TV, Unlimited Streaming, Moov TV, and MTTV.

“We’re thrilled to introduce FilmBox channels on Digital Virgo platforms in South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, and with Arabic subtitles in the Middle East. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing diverse, high-quality content that resonates with audiences globally. We believe these channels will further enhance the entertainment experience for viewers in these regions,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“Digital Virgo remains committed to enhancing its value proposition to Telecom Operators through the provision of TV and VOD platforms that are ever richer in functionality and content. The renewed partnership with SPI International is part of this overall strategy,” added Vincent Taradel, CMO at Digital Virgo.