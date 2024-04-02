‘Mia And Me’ YouTube Channel Reaches 1M Subscribers In Brazil

Studio 100 International has announced that its “Mia and me” dedicated YouTube channel has reached over one million subscribers in Brazil. YouTube has honored the achievement with the Gold Creator Award.

The series that blends live-action and animation to tell the adventures of Mia in the magical world of Centopia is featured on Brazil’s TV Cultura, which is set to air the fourth season of the TV series in 2024.

“We are immensely proud of reaching this milestone and receiving the Gold Creator Award from YouTube. It highlights the incredible connection ‘Mia and me’ has made with fans in Brazil,” said Peter Kleinschmidt, director Marketing at Studio 100 International.

The “Mia and me” YouTube channel offers fans a portal to Centopia, featuring episodes, exclusive clips, and engaging content that allows viewers to immerse themselves in Mia’s world.