Inter Medya Inks Raft of Sales

Turkey’s Inter Medya has recently signed a number of sales deals for its drama series.

After two successful seasons, series Deception, following a family court judge whose picture-perfect life gets turned upside down, has been sold to Kazakhstan.

Series Poison Ivy and Bitter Lands have been licensed to Albania, series Tuzak and Destiny to Macedonia, Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters to Slovakia, and Hayat to India.

Inter Medya will be attending MIPTV at stand R7.E53.