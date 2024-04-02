GRB Media Ranch Acquires Four New Docs

GRB Media Ranch has acquired four topical new docs that will be on offer at MIPDoc and MIPTV in Cannes.

Tupac: 187 (working title) delves into the murder investigation of Rap superstar Tupac Shakur. The documentary highlights the criminal negligence of the investigation and the false narrative that was devised to cover it up.

Stealing Churchill (pictured) analyzes the theft of Yousuf Karsh’s Winston Churchill portrait from the Reading Lounge in Ottawa’s Château Laurier. The artwork was replaced by a fake that was only discovered eight months later.

Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump explores if Donald Trump is psychologically fit to hold the office of President of the United States. The doc offers an analysis by leading U.S. mental health professionals and political observers and those who had intimate personal contact with him.

God & Country, from award-winning director Dan Partland (Intervention) and producer Rob Reiner, reveals the dangerous implications of Christian Nationalism.