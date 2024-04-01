WWE Increases Viewership Ahead of ‘WrestleMania XL’

WWE’s flagship weekly programs, SmackDown, Raw and NXT, continue to deliver viewership gains among the P18-49 advertising demo ahead of WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia on April 6-7.

In the first quarter of 2024, SmackDown on FOX is averaging 892K total viewers among P18-49, up 15 percent versus the year prior, while Raw on USA Network averaged 733K total viewers, up six percent; NXT on USA Network was up 31 percent.

“These ratings are a testament to our creative team, production crew and all of the WWE Superstars that work together week in and week out to produce these impressive results,” said WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

All three shows are headed to new platforms in the U.S. over the next year. In October 2024 SmackDown will move to USA Network and NXT will make its broadcast debut on CW. In January 2025, Raw will make its debut on Netflix.

WrestleMania XL is available to stream in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.