Italian Film & TV Industry Concerned Over Public Funding Reform

Reps from the main Italian film and TV organizations — including Anica, 100 Autori, and Cartoon Italia, among others — will hold a press conference on April 5 in Rome’s Cinema Adriano to discuss the current dire situation of their sectors.

“The first quarter of 2024 saw an abrupt halt in film and audiovisual production, due to uncertainty and the continuing delay in the implementation of public support measures for the sector,” said the organizations in a statement.

Italy’s current government is planning to reform the country’s legislation that covers film and TV funding, as well as tax credits for film and TV series.

“The Italian film and audiovisual supply chain is composed of more than 9,000 companies, and in recent years has generated direct employment of more than 65,000 people, and 114,000 employed in related supply chains. In Europe, Italy is the fourth largest market, and its share of the 2023 box office was 24 percent, second in Europe only to that of France,” the statement continued.

At the April 5 press conference, which will be attended by producers, actors, directors, screenwriters, technicians and workers, the organizations will present proposals for a recovery of the sector.

Culture Under-Secretary Lucia Borgonzoni replied saying that she’s available to meet immediately with reps of the organizations.