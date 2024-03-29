Edinburgh Fest Unveils New Venues, Program Strands

The newly relaunched Edinburgh International Film Festival has announced a collaboration with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe which will open up the Film Festival program in new venues across the city, including non-traditional cinema spaces at Summerhall.

From August 15 to August 21, 2024, the 77th edition of the event will allow audiences to experience the best of the Fringe along with the cinema program of the Film Festival. This year’s cinema hub will be the Cameo Cinema on Home Street.

The 2024 EIFF program will include a strand of Out of Competition films including international premieres, U.K. premieres and additional world premieres sitting alongside the 10 world-premiere feature films competing for The Sean Connery Prize for Feature Filmmaking Excellence. The £50,000 cash prize will be given to a single filmmaker, to be determined by audience vote.

A Midnight Madness strand will showcase the best in genre cinema from around the world in a late night slot.

A repertory strand will champion retrospective and restored masterworks.

Innovative short film programs will also run alongside this year’s EIFF Short Film Competition, which will award a cash prize of £15,000.

Submissions to the 77th Edinburgh International Film Festival are currently open, with a final deadline of April 19.

Photocredit: Chris Scott