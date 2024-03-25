Disney & Telekom Serbia Renew Partnership

The Walt Disney Company Central and Eastern Europe and Telekom Srbija have renewed their strategic partnership.

Under the deal, channels STAR, STAR Life, STAR Crime, STAR Movies, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, 24KITCHEN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Baby TV are available to subscribers in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro.

“Bringing great content to local audiences through our linear channels is an important priority for us. We are committed to maintaining our successful collaboration with operators across the Balkans and to offering best in class entertainment. Telekom Srbija is a key trusted partner for us, so we are glad that their subscribers will be enjoying incredible stories and characters through our channels”, said Irina Totova, vice president & general manager at Disney for the Balkans.