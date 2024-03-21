TAICCA and CNC Unveil Two Co-Productions

The collaboration between Taiwan Creative Content Agency and France’s Centre National du cinéma et de l’image animée has seen remarkable growth in recent years and during Series Mania in Lille, TAICCA chairperson Homme Tsai and CNC president Dominique Boutonnat jointly announced two partnership projects between Taiwan and France for this year.

The two projects include Fly, a spy drama series adapted from Taiwanese author Chang Kuo-Li’s original IP, and Flight MH370, a Taiwan-French co-production series based on the true events of the Malaysian Airline flight disappearance, with plans to shoot in Taiwan.

Fly is a co-production between French production company CinéFrance and Yoosonn Entertainment, scheduled for shooting between Taiwan and France. Supported by TAICCA, Flight MH370 is directed by Gilles Bannier and led by French production company Alef One, currently in discussions with Taiwanese co-production partners.

CNC also highlighted the upcoming 2024 TCCF Creative Content Conference, where the French Centre will head a French delegation to Taiwan, fostering greater collaboration between professionals from Europe and Asia from the Film and audiovisual industry.

Pictured left to right: Cinéfrance producer Renan Artukmac, The Grayhawk Agency senior film agent San Lin, Cinéfrance producer Julien Deris, Cinéfrance vice president David Gauquie, Yoo Sonn chairperson Hsiao-ching Ting, and Yoo Sonn entertainment founder Jason Hsueh at Series Mania

(photocredit TAICCA)