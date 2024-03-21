Rockie Awards Nominees Announced

The Banff World Media Festival (June 9-12, 2024) has announced the 2024 Rockie Awards International Program Competition Nominees. The selection includes 155 nominees from 19 countries across 30 categories. The Rockie Awards ceremony will be held in-person as well as live-streamed on June 11 at 5:30 p.m. MT.

The Rockie Awards Grand Jury, bestowing the Grand Jury Prize, this year includes: Javiera Balmaceda, head of Originals, Latin America, CA & AU at Amazon MGM Studios; Julie Chang, EVP, Business Strategy & Co-Productions at Blue Ant Media; Prentiss Fraser, president, TV Distribution at Fifth Season; Nichole T. Roberts, head of Unscripted at Hoorae; Michael Thorn, president, Scripted Programming at FOX Entertainment; and Morgan Wandell, head of International Content Development at Apple TV+.

In addition to the Grand Jury Prize, the $25,000 Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content will be awarded to the top Canadian production; the Prix Francophone for the top French language production will also be awarded, as well as other special awards. In total, 30 awards will be bestowed in the category streams of Documentary & Factual, Arts & Entertainment, Children & Youth, Scripted, and Podcast, in addition to the presentation of several Rockies Gala Awards.

The full list of nominees is available here