SPI Brings ‘Dizi’ to Sweden with Allente

SPI International, a CANAL+ company that owns and operates multiple channels and digital products across the globe, has launched its Dizi channel and Dizi on-demand content on the Nordic entertainment company Allente’s platform.

This strategic partnership marks a significant expansion for SPI International across the Nordics, starting today in Sweden, with plans for launches in Norway, Denmark, and Finland for a later date.

Dizi channel is now accessible to viewers in Sweden on channel number 88. For satellite and fiber TV customers, Dizi is available as an optional package; for Allente Stream customers with Flex packaging, Dizi is a selectable streaming service.

“We are very happy to introduce the Dizi Channel in Sweden especially when it is together with the region’s industry leaders, Allente. This collaboration highlights their innovative and market leading approach to content with strong support for the power of Turkish dramas. The region is one of the most sophisticated content markets in the world, and this is a significant first step in bringing this captivating genre to Nordic television viewers,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“We are thrilled to launch the newest addition to the Allente family: Dizi. Our partnership with Dizi adds a treasure trove of captivating Turkish series, renowned for their compelling narratives. By integrating Dizi into our offerings, we’re not just expanding our content library; we’re enriching the cultural tapestry we offer to our subscribers and will address an under-served segment in the market. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality entertainment that resonates with audiences worldwide”, said Michael Bärlin, chief content officer at Allente.