MIPTV has announced that Ubongo and Open Planet will each be recognized with a MIP SDG AWARD, presented in association with the United Nations, at the upcoming MIPTV market (April 8-10, 2024).

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals are the planet’s blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. Established in 2020, the MIP SDG AWARD recognizes how progress on the SDGs can be accelerated by editorial, campaigning and business practices within the television industry.

Attracting submissions from 24 countries, the 2024 winners have been selected from over 70 entries by an international jury of social responsibility experts, producers and past winners.

In just over a decade, Ubongo has evolved from a grassroots initiative in Tanzania to a pan-African social enterprise, harnessing the reach of mass media in TV, radio, and mobile to provide quality educational content and transforming the learning experiences for an estimated 500 million children across the continent.

Open Planet library offers free access to high-quality footage and scientifically accurate visuals, unlocking barriers for content creators and story tellers to better explain and respond to the planet’s challenges and solutions. It was launched in 2023 by Studio Silverback (a previous MIP SDG AWARD winner), in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University’s CREATELab.

The awards will be presented by the United Nations’ Deputy Director for the United Nations Regional Information Centre for Europe, Caroline Petit, in a special keynote session with Ubongo’s CEO Mwasi Wilmore and Open Planet’s director of Operations Emily Renshaw-Smith, on 9 April at 11.45 a.m. in the Palais des Festivals, Cannes.