GMA’s Chairman Gets Hall of Fame Star

GMA Network chairman Felipe L. Gozon led the Kapuso personalities honored at the 18th Eastwood City Walk of Fame, held on March 6, 2024 in Quezon City, Philippines, for their outstanding contributions in the fields of television, movies, radio, news and public affairs, music, theater, and social media.

As the network’s CEO from 2000 to 2023, Gozon propelled GMA to the top broadcast network in the Philippines. His vision is for GMA to evolve continually and always be mindful of its responsibility to the next generation.

The network currently operates 108 TV stations and 21 radio stations nationwide. GMA – together with GTV and digital channels I Heart Movies, Heart of Asia, Pinoy Hits, and Hallypop – reaches a projected total of 73 million viewers in total Philippines.

Several other personalities were also among this year’s Walk of Fame inductees. Earning their stars were: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee; Kapuso first lady of primetime Sanya Lopez; actor Richard Yap; Sparkle consultant Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan; GMA Integrated News showbiz reporter Lhar Santiago; and veteran broadcast journalist Joel Reyes Zobel.