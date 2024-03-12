MIPTV Confirms MIPDRAMA Line-Up

MIPTV confirmed the line-up for this year’s MIPDRAMA, the annual showcase that offers an exclusive early-stage preview of high-end drama series.

The eighth edition of the showcase will be held as a stand-alone event on April 7, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. in the Hi5 Studio of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, and will be hosted by journalist Olivia Kinghorst.

Ten featured series, spanning 14 languages, were selected by a jury comprised of Geraldine Easter, director of Programming and Acquisitions U.K. and Europe, Nine Network; Katie Keenan, Group director of Acquisitions, U.K./ROI and Europe, Sky; Anette Rømer, Formats consultant, BBC Studios Nordic Productions; and Dr. Viktoria Wasilewski, head of Content, Prime Video Italy; with senior directors, Acquisitions, for CBC Jenna Bordeaux and Radio-Canada, Simon Depuis, contributing as co-jurors.

The selected series are:

Eva & Nicole – Production Company: Atresmedia TV, The Good Mood. Distributor: Atresmedia TV International Sales

Icebreaker – Production Company: Helsinki-filmi. Distributor: About Premium Content

Irreversible – Production Company: Caracol Studios. Distributor: RTP – Radio Television Portugal

Miss Austen – Production Company: A Bonnie Productions and MASTERPIECE co-production, in association with the BBC and Federation Stories. Distributor: Federation Studios

Palo Alto – Production Company: Artza Productions. Distributor: Keshet International

See her Again – Production Company: Drama Apple Limited. Distributor: Drama Apple Limited

The Sentinels – Production Company: Federation Studio France, Esprits Frappeurs. Distributor: Studiocanal

The Black Forest Murders – Production Company: Lailaps Films, a Studiocanal Company. Distributor: Studiocanal

Valhalla Project – Production Company: Snapper Films Productions. Distributor: Keshet International

We’re On It, Comrades! – Production Company: Barletta, Network Movie. Distributor: ZDF Studios

Over 130 exhibitors, including major studios and distributors, are set to host stands on the exhibition show floor at the 61st MIPTV Spring International Television Market (April 8-10, 2024), joining producers and buyers from an expected 80 countries in Cannes for the global content and co-production market.