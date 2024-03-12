George Shamieh: 1951 – 2024

George Shamieh, the co-founder and CEO of the Van Nuys, California-based American Cinema International (ACI), died in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. He was 72 years old.

Born in Jerusalem, Shamieh founded the production and distribution company ACI with Chevonne O’Shaughnessy in the year 2000 in Los Angeles. Previously, he served as president and partner of PM Entertainment, which accumulated a library of 150 feature films and two TV series.

ACI produced action films for USA, SyFy and HBO. He also produced the Love Finds You series for Mission Pictures, which premiered on the UP Channel.