Amuz Licenses ‘About Antoine’ to France Television

Canada-based Amuz Distribution has licensed the first season of series About Antoine to France Television. The series will air on France.tv in Spring 2024.

With authenticity, sensitivity, and humor the series tackles a rarely explored theme in fiction: life with a poly-handicapped child. Inspired by true events, the series was produced by Amuz Distribution’s parent company, ComediHa! Productions, and aired on Club Illico in Quebec.

The series features Edouard-B Larocque (in the role of George), who recently earned a nomination for Canada’s 2024 Young Artists Academy Awards.

Other awards include the Prix Gémeaux for Best Supporting Role in a Comedy for actress Micheline Bernard, and the Best Francophone Foreign Fiction Award at the Festival de la Fiction in La Rochelle. The series was also winner of the MIPCOM Diversify TV Award for Representation of Disability in a Scripted Series, and was nominated in the Comedy Drama & Sitcom category for the Rose d’Or Awards.

Alex Avon, Amuz Distribution’s VP of Global Distribution, said: “Amuz Distribution is thrilled that our partner France.tv will share our multi-award-winning series About Antoine with their viewers. This heart-felt show is sure be loved by French audiences as it has been in Canada. We’d also like to congratulate Edouard-B Larocque on his recent nomination for a Young Artists Academy Award.”

Catherine Gaucher, manager of International Fictions Coproductions & Acquisitions at France.tv, said: “As every year, as part of World Autism Awareness Day, France Télévisions Group is mobilizing and is committed to highlighting this neurodevelopmental disorder, still too little known, which would affect nearly 1 in 100 people. On this occasion, France Télévisions offers a special program to sensitize the general public to issues around autism, including the broadcast on france.tv of the multi-award-winning series “About Antoine”, which deals with this subject with sincerity, accuracy but also with humour”.