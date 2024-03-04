SeriesMakers Unveils Projects

Series Mania and Beta Group’s creative initiative SeriesMakers — headed by Series Mania’s general director Laurence Herszberg and Koby Gal Raday, CCO of Beta Group — has concluded its second edition and selected ten projects. This tailor-made program was created for feature film directors who venture into the world of series.

Three winners will be announced on March 20 in Lille during the Series Mania Forum (March 19 – 21, 2024). Two teams will each be awarded a €50,000 Beta Development Award and will be working closely with Beta’s Content and Co-Production Division to develop a pilot script and a full package. An additional award of €20,000, courtesy of the Kirch Foundation in collaboration with HFF (University of Television and Film Munich), will be given to a third project.

The ten selected projects are:

Breach by Mijke de Jong (The Netherlands)

Doctor’s Oath by Mikko Myllylahti (Finland)

Elephant by Hajni Kis (Hungary)

Freedom Academy by Kaouther Ben Hania (France)

George Blake by Kevin Macdonald (United Kingdom/The Netherlands)

Play by Yorgos Zois (Greece)

Sleeping Swans by Barbara Albert (Germany)

The Squatter by Erik Matti (The Philippines)

The Willow Song by Guy Myhill (United Kingdom)

Willz by Amir Manor (Israel)