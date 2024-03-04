GMA’s Howie Severino Honored by Metrobank

GMA Network and GMA Integrated News’ Howie Severino was honored by Metrobank Foundation during its 45th anniversary celebration, which was held on February 29 in Taguig, Philippines.

As one of the institutional partners of Metrobank, GMA Network received the 4th Metrobank Foundation Award for Partner in Empowerment, Advocacy, and Commitment to Excellence for its collaborative efforts with the foundation in nation-building.

Meanwhile, Severino was bestowed the Metrobank Foundation Award for Continuing Excellence and Service for his work in the industry. Severino was one of the Metrobank Foundation Journalists of the Year in 2015.

One of the hosts of GMA Public Affairs’ flagship documentary program I-Witness, Severino is best known for his award-winning documentaries on history and social issues. He is currently the editor-at-large of GMA News Online and a consultant for GMA Integrated News. He is also the host of The Howie Severino Podcast, where he leads insightful conversations with leaders from a wide range of fields.

The veteran broadcast journalist is a frequent public speaker on how technology is changing media and has led efforts to combat disinformation. Beyond journalism, he is an advocate and teacher of Baybayin, the Filipino pre-colonial writing system.