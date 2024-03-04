BBC Storyville and Hot Ch. 8 to Air Supernova Doc

SIPUR and factual producer Bitachon 365, in collaboration with MGM Television and HSCC, have partnered to produce We Will Dance Again (w/t), a feature documentary about the terror attack on the Supernova Music Festival, which took place in Israel on October 7, 2023. The film will air in the U.K. on BBC Storyville and in Israel on HSCC/Hot Channel 8.

The feature, helmed by award-winning director Yariv Mozer (pictured), will offer new interviews and previously unseen exclusive footage of the unprecedented attack. The film pieces together eyewitness mobile footage captured by the victims, the perpetrators themselves and CCTV in combination with exclusive interviews from those who survived.

The project is produced by SIPUR, Bitachon 365, MGM Television and HSCC, and executive produced by Sheldon Lazarus alongside Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner, and Gabe Turner for Bitachon 365; Emilio Schenker, Michael Peter Schmidt and Gideon Tadmor from SIPUR; Dari Shay, Rinat Klein and Dorit Hessel for HSCC, with Michal Weitz as producer; and Lucie Kon as EP for BBC Four Storyville.