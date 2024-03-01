France tv Acquires ‘Bright Minds’ S5

France tv distribution has acquired the fifth season of crime series Bright Minds (original title ‘Astrid et Raphaëlle’). Produced by JLA Productions, the fourth season of the TV series — which was created by Alex de Seguins and Laurent Burtin in 2019 — obtained 27 percent of audience share during its broadcast on France 2.

The program has been sold in over 80 territories, including in Japan, where season 4 aired first on AXN Mystery Channel and later on NHK.

U.K. prodco Eagle Eye Drama has partnered with PBS and Beta to produce the English version of the series, starring Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and Ella Maisy Purvis (Kind of Spark, Malpractice). The six-part drama, under the title of Patience, will be adapted by Matt Baker who heads up the writing team, directed by Maarten Moerkerke and produced by Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino. Filming has just begun in Belgium, and will continue in York in the spring.

The series will be broadcast on PBS, which holds North American rights, in the U.S.