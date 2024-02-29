NYWIFT Muse Awards to Air on NYC Life on March 16

New York Women in Film & Television has announced that the 43rd Annual NYWIFT Muse Awards will be broadcast in partnership with NYC Media on their flagship station, NYC Life, on March 16 at 8 p.m. The 90-minute awards celebration during Women’s History Month honors women of vision and achievement in the media and entertainment industry.

The Muse Awards is New York Women in Film & Television’s signature celebratory event and last year’s honorees included IFC Films president Arianna Bocco, actress and singer Danielle Brooks, filmmaker Deborah Chow, journalist Maria Hinojosa, television host, chef, and author Sandra Lee, actress and producer Freida Pinto, actress Lauren Ridloff, actress, artist, and activist Sharon Stone, and AMPAS president Janet Yang.

“New York Women in Film & Television is thrilled to share our Muse Awards with the wider NYC community. From Sharon Stone talking about equal pay to Maria Hinojosa sharing the importance of immigrant stories, to Freida Pinto discussing imposter syndrome and Sandra Lee demonstrating how sharing her cancer journey provoked public policy, you’re bound to leave this broadcast feeling inspired for Women’s History Month. Thank you to our partners at NYC Media for their support in bringing the show to all New Yorkers at home,” said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez.

This year’s event, the 44th Annual NYWIFT Muse Awards, will take place at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on March 27, 2024, with honorees to be announced soon.