Electric Partners with Comet to Air Saturn Awards

ElectricNOW, Electric Entertainment’s OTT app and FAST channel, and Comet, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s free TV network for fans of sci-fi, fantasy and horror, have collaborated to televise the 51st Annual Saturn Awards, which took place on February 4, 2024. The event was live streamed on ElectricNOW.

The award ceremony will air on Comet on March 2 at 10 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation later in the month.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, commented, “The Saturn Awards are the ultimate tribute to the sci-fi, fantasy and horror genres. This year’s event was an unparalleled gathering of luminaries, with overwhelming support from actors, creators, and enthusiasts. We are thrilled to share these extraordinary moments of celebration with dedicated fans. Teaming up with Comet, a leading broadcast channel for sci-fi aficionados, allows us to extend the reach of the awards show, spreading the joy of celebrating this exceptional event to fans everywhere.”

This years’ attendees at the Awards included Keanu Reeves, James Cameron, William Shatner, the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and the cast of The Walking Dead, among many others.