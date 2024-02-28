Penny Lane to Produce “Alan Titchmarsh’s Gardening Club”

ITV has commissioned a new 10-part series from Penny Lane Entertainment, in which host Alan Titchmarsh and a team of experts shine a light on the latest horticultural trends and innovative gardens across the U.K.

Alongside Alan, the expert team in Alan Titchmarsh’s Gardening Club (10 x 60’) includes Camilla Bassett-Smith, who explores some of the most visually stunning and innovative gardens across the U.K.; environmental activist Tayshan Hayden-Smith, who showcases the individuals behind some of the most remarkable community garden projects across the country; Anna Greenland, a gardener and cook at the heart of the growing organic movement; horticulturist David Domoney, and house plant expert Sarah Gerrard-Jones.

Alan Titchmarsh said: “I’m really pleased to be able to present a program designed to appeal to anyone who is keen to make a patch of earth, a balcony or even a doorstep into something they find enriching and which will encourage wildlife. Gardening means so much to me and I’m keen that my enthusiasm should rub off on every viewer – whether new to gardening or an old hand. Growing things is good for the soul and good for the planet, and Alan Titchmarsh’s Gardening Club will celebrate all that is good about the earth.”