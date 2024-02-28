“Dance If You Can” Heads to RTVE’s La1

Zeppelin, part of Banijay Iberia, is set to launch original talent show ”Baila Como Puedas” (“Dance If You Can”). Airing on La 1, the show, created by Zeppelin and produced in collaboration with RTVE, will be hosted by Anne Igartiburu.

Baila Como Puedas follows sixteen accomplished professionals showcasing their skills as versatile dancers and choreographers. Forming couples, they will instruct eight celebrities without dance experience, in all types of dance disciplines, such as contemporary, house, jazz and more. For 10 weeks, the professional dancers will fully immerse themselves in the competition, living together at the Baila Como Puedas Academy.

A panel of judges (Beatriz Luengo, Norma Duval, Rafa Méndez and Yolanda Ramos) will critique and evaluate each couple’s performance weekly, determining the fate of the professional dancers.

The twist? Eliminated dancers can switch celebrity partners and return stronger than ever thanks to a repechage. Finalists will perform in the grand finale, where the professional contestant of the winning couple will receive €50,000.